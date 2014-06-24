Dallas police will study how to patrol river woodlands through grant

By Stephen Young

Dallas Observer

DALLAS — It may comes as a surprise, but as more of the Trinity River project becomes actually worth using, the security concerns facing the area become more complex. To that end, with help from a grant by the Caruth Foundation through the Trinity Trust, the Dallas Police Department is conducting a $300,000 study on how to best patrol the area’s diverse terrain.

Today, the Vonciel Jones Hill-chaired transportation and Trinity River project committee received an update on the study and security throughout the project from Assistant Police Chief Tom Lawrence and Assistant City Manager Jill Jordan.

“To be quite frank it’s an area we had not spent a lot of time on in the past,” Lawrence said, talking about the area surrounding the Trinity. Through the study, Lawrence says, the department will figure out “what safety looks like” for the Trinity.

Full Story: Dallas Cops Get Grant to Study How to Patrol the Trinity