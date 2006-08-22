DHS Opens New Phase of CEDAP Grant Program, Bullard TacSight Thermal Imager Available

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Office of Grants and Training, has announced the opening of the application period for the next phase of the Commercial Equipment Direct Assistance Program (CEDAP). Applications, found at www.rkb.mipt.org, must be filed on line during the open application period, beginning on Aug. 16 and ending Sept. 22.

Additional information concerning the CEDAP program may be found at www.ojp.usdoj.gov

This important program is structured to provide technology equipment to state and local agencies and departments. Equipment is transferred directly to smaller jurisdictions and eligible metropolitan areas to prevent, deter, and respond to terrorist attacks. There is no cost to law enforcement agencies.

The Bullard TacSight S1 Thermal Imager, engineered specifically for law enforcement, and a full array of accessories, has been selected as a technology offered through the CEDAP program. TacSight S1 uses infrared technology to give officers a reliable thermal picture of their surroundings, providing them a range of abilities that they do not have when using night vision or flashlights. The TacSight S1 requires no light and is unaffected by clothing or inclement weather, making it a tool that is especially well suited for tactical operations in poorly lit conditions.

For helpful application information and additional TacSight product details, visit www.bullard.com/tacsight