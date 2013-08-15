DWI crackdown supported by police grant

By Mike Deak

hillsborough.patch.com

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — The Hillsborough Police Department is one of 156 law enforcement agencies to receive a $4,400 grant from the state Division of Highway Safety to participate in the national “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over” crackdown on drunk or impaired drivers from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2.

The grant will fund saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints.

“We want to remind everyone that getting behind the wheel drunk is a terrible idea,” said Division of Highway Traffic Safety Acting Director Gary Poedubicky. “Unfortunately, not only does drinking impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely, it also impairs your judgment and good sense about whether you can, or should drive. If you have any doubt about your sobriety, do not get behind the wheel. If you do chose to drive impaired, you will be arrested. No warnings. No excuses.”

Full Story: Police Grant Supports Labor Day DWI Crackdown