Federal grant for new hires given to Oakland PD, 38 others
By Lee Romney
Los Angeles Times
OAKLAND — This city’s beleaguered Police Department on Tuesday was among more than three dozen law enforcement agencies across the state to receive a combined $19.6 million in grants for new hires from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
For Oakland – which saw its sworn police force shrink by 25% over the last five years – the news marked a high point in the fight against sky-high crime rates.
It comes as the first police academy in four years – which graduated in March – wraps up its field training. The second academy, which began in the spring, graduates Friday. Supplementing those new recruits, the city’s $4.5-million federal award will soon fund 10 additional officers for three years.
Full Story: Federal grant funds police officers for Oakland, 38 other agencies