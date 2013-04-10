Federal grant will put cameras in Mich. patrol vehicles

By Jessica Fleischman

MLive

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Saginaw Valley State University Department of Public Safety has been awarded $22,046 to purchase in-vehicle cameras for installation inside five patrol cars.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced on Tuesday, April 9 that a total of $1.2 million will be distributed to public safety departments across Michigan as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

According to a statement released by Gov. Snyder’s office, the grant funding will be used to “strengthen anti-drug and crime fighting efforts” within the state. The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program was started to honor a New York City Police Department officers who was shot by drug traffickers in 1988.

Full Story: SVSU Police Department awarded federal grant for patrol car cameras