Feds Hand Out Money for Law Enforcement

The omnibus fiscal 2004 budget bill Congress passed last month offers these grants to state and local governments through the Office of Justice Programs:

$1.8 million for a case management system for the Delaware State courts

$2 million for the expansion of Search Group Inc. of Sacramento, Calif., and the National Technical Assistance and Training Program to help states, such as Alabama and West Virginia, automate their fingerprint identification processes

$3 million for a law enforcement information sharing program in California

$7.5 million to the Southeast National Law Enforcement and Corrections Technology Center for Project SEAHAWK?an effort to coordinate the port security responsibilities of various federal, state, local and private entities. Funds go for communications equipment, computer software and hardware, and research and development.

$500,000 for the New Hampshire Phoenix House IT upgrade project

$500,000 for technology upgrades for the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles substation

$1 million for the inclusion of the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles in the public safety communications network

$500,000 for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for integrated justice data hubs

$1.3 million for the Rural Law Enforcement Technology and Training Center

$732,000 for the Virginia Attorney General?s Office for a Computer Crime Unit, a gang task force, and the Triad citizen outreach program

$500,000 for the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System to reduce vehicle theft and fraud

$1 million for the Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff?s Department for an Identification Based Information System including portable handheld digital fingerprint and photo devices for patrol cars

$1 million for the University of Houston to study in-car law enforcement technologies.