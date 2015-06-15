Fla. approves $600,000 grant for 400 new police body cameras

By Caroline Rowland

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council approved Monday a grant application to help pay for 400 new body cameras. The goal is to eventually equip all officers with the cameras, they expect to have 150 by October.

The grant is for $600,000. In May, Orlando police Chief John Mina said the program would cost nearly $1.7 million in all. The main components of the total cost are storage, software and licensing.

About 50 Orlando police officers currently wear body cameras. The grant would increase that number to 450 over four years.

