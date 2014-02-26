Fla. police get funding for new riot gear

By Carl McKinney

Alachua Today

ALACHUA, Fla. — The Alachua Police Department (APD) received a grant to purchase riot gear.

The APD got $1,607 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant through the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) for riot shields and helmets.

It’s better to have the gear and not need it than need it and not have it, said Jesse Sandusky, public information officer for the APD.

