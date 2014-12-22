Fla. police receive life saving equipment for Christmas

The St. Augustine Record

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Christmas came early for the St. Augustine Police Department.

Earlier this year, the SAPD applied for and was approved for a grant through the Firehouse Subs Safety Foundation to receive 16 Automated External Defibrillators. The equipment is worth about $32,000.

The SAPD received the AEDs early last week. AEDs, are portable devices that checks the heart’s rhythm and sends electric shocks to the heart if it is in distress. They are used to treat sudden cardiac arrests.

