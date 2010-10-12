Funded by grants, Riverdale Park Police increases technology

By Sonia Dasgupta

Patch.com

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Watch out criminals, Riverdale Park Police will be more efficient and will have a closer eye on crime this year due to all their new technology.

Police are getting tech savvy thanks to more than $22,000 in grant money they received in October.

Police Chief Teresa Chambers announced at the Oct. 4 council meeting that the police department recently received two more grants to help them with their technology in the field and for a closed-circuit television system for their holding cells. For Chambers though, these grants are only adding to previous grant initiatives to improve technology for officers both at the station and out in the field.

Read more on Patch.

