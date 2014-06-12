Ga. cops will upgrade interview rooms with $10K in funding

By Bonny Harper

Barrow County News

WINDER, Ga. — The Winder Police Department has been chosen to receive a grant for up to $10,000 to use toward outfitting two new interview rooms with updated technology.

The WPD applied for the grant in February through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and was notified in May that they had been chosen as one of the recipients of the grant.

They will soon receive a letter detailing more specifics about the award and how to go about utilizing the funds.

Full Story: Winder Police to upgrade interview rooms