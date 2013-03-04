Ga. police awarded $115K H.E.A.T. grant

By Melissa Kory

Marietta Patch

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department has been awarded a major, public safety partnership H.E.A.T. grant totaling $115,100 from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) in Atlanta.

The Marietta Police Department’s H.E.A.T. Unit will develop and implement strategies to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities from drugs and alcohol, speed and aggressive driving, and non-use of safety belts within their jurisdiction.

“The H.E.A.T. grant helps support the Marietta Police Department’s enforcement efforts and is a reminder of their dedication in supporting the GOHS mission to protect Georgians from speeders and impaired drivers,” said GOHS Director Harris Blackwood.

