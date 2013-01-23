Grant allows N.J. police to increase motel enforcement

North-South Brunswick Sentinel

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office awarded a community concerns grant to South Brunswick police in order to increase police presence and enforcement at area motels.

The details, which enhanced information sharing about problems in the area, focused on community development and relationship building at the motels.

The grant allowed the police to provide an extra 97 hours of community outreach and enforcement, resulting in 22 charges for narcotics possession, fugitive warrant arrests and drunk driving. The grant, which ran from Sept. 20 to Dec. 27, 2012, resulted in 621 motel checks along Route 1 and Route 130.

South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka credited Middlesex County Prosecutor Bruce Kaplan with allotting the funds to allow for the increased enforcement and partnership.

“In these economic times, we look for any funding to assist our efforts,” Hayducka said. “This grant provided us with the flexibility to address the specific concerns of our community.”

Copyright 2013 North-South Brunswick Sentinel