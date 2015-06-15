Grant allows Va. police to crack down on speeding

By Jeff McMenemy

Seacoast Online

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police Chief Stephen DuBois told city councilors his department is conducting extra speed enforcement efforts, thanks to a grant received from the state Department of Safety.

Typically, DuBois said, police conduct the speeding crackdowns “during the morning and evening commute on weekdays and during the middle of the day on weekends.”

Plus, patrol officers — when they’re not responding to calls for service or doing reports — also work on slowing speeders, DuBois said.

