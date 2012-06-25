Grant bringing new cameras to Wis. police

Green Bay Press Gazette

STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Last week two Sturgeon Bay police cases were solved with the help of surveillance cameras on the Michigan Street Bridge.

Video was reviewed from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras to track down a hit-and-run driver whose truck sideswiped the side mirror on a Sturgeon Bay Fire Department truck crossing the bridge on June 7. Police Chief Arleigh Porter said 18 new cameras are expected to be placed in critical infrastructure areas this fall. Those areas include Bay Shipbuilding Co., all three bridges, the marinas, the west side Sawyer launch and Otumba Park.

Final placement for all the cameras hasn’t been decided, but their range captures most of the city with the ability to zoom in similar to Google maps. The cameras, hardware, software and server are the fourth project of an almost $700,000 Port Security Grant awarded in 2009.

