Grant funds new Wis. community policing officer

By Brittany Lake

WXOW

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Community policing on the Northside will get a boost thanks to a grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation.

Unlike a regular patrol officer who may have to respond to numerous calls throughout the day, this officer will be able to work one on one with residents and children in the community.

The grant lasts for three years and assists a grant that the department was awarded from the National Community Oriented Policing Services.

