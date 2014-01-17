Grant gets Mo. police new TASERs

By Keith E. Domke

The Missourian

ST. CLAIRE, Mo. — The St. Clair Police Department soon will have two additional Tasers officers can use to help keep law and order in the city when necessary.

During a December board of aldermen meeting, Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association representative Jeff Arp announced that a $1,618 grant application had been approved for the police department to obtain the additional Tasers. Police Chief Bill Hammack told The Missourian that his department now will have five of them on hand after the new ones arrive.

Hammack said the grant covers 70 percent of the cost of the units, which are electroshock weapons that use electrical current to disrupt voluntary control of muscles causing neuromuscular incapacitation.

