Grant gives access to ‘Law Enforcement Information Exchange’ initiative

HOUSTON — A Houston Police Department grant aims to give law enforcement agencies all over the region access to regional crime data necessary to solve crimes across jurisdictional boundaries.

Both Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in Pasadena and Fort Bend are looking to join HPD in the Law Enforcement Information Exchange initiative.

“I met last week for the first time in my 40 years in the business in a regional data sharing effort with HPD, all the county partners, Pasadena Police Department and Fort Bend County Police Department to develop an interface between all of our systems, so we can begin some analytics and share information,” said Pct. 4 Constable Ron Hickman during a recent public safety meeting.

