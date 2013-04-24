Grant program would help Indiana schools hire officers

WDRB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An agreement could be close on a bill that would start a grant program to help Indiana school districts hire police officers and buy safety equipment.

Indiana House and Senate negotiators have been working on the bill, and it could be passed by Friday.

The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Pete Miller of Avon, says a new board on school safety would not just send money along to school districts, but would work with them to improve school security.

