Grant to expand volunteers working with Mass. police

By Julie Manganis, Newburyportnews.com

IPSWICH, Mass. — A recently-announced $1.16 million federal grant will help a Massachusetts-based nonprofit bring in additional volunteers to assist local police and the sheriff’s department in helping people in recovery from addiction.

The grant awarded to the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (PAARI) will double the number of AmeriCorps Recovery Corps volunteers, who work with law enforcement in areas like outreach, compiling data and providing assistance to people leaving jail, said Allie Hunter, executive director of PAARI.

The new volunteers are being placed in spots throughout the country; in the North of Boston region they will be assigned to work with the Essex Sheriff’s Department and with police departments in Ipswich, Newburyport, Lawrence and Lynn. Others hired through the grant will work at PAARI’s headquarters in Plymouth and in seven other states across the country.

