Grant to help Kan. police with Labor Day weekend

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. — The Baldwin City Police Department is joining other law enforcement agencies in the state in a crackdown on drunk driving around the Labor Day Weekend.

Baldwin City Police Chief Greg Neis said the department would have added patrolmen on the streets from Aug. 16 through Sept. 3. The officers will enforce all traffic violations but particular attention will be given to impaired driving as local officers join those from about 150 other departments around the state in the “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign.

A Kansas Department of Transportation grant is funding the campaign, which will reimburse the Baldwin City Police Department for overtime paid to put added officers on the street. The department participated in a similar campaign during a two-week span around Memorial Day, which focused on enforcing seat belt laws.

