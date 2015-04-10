Grant will aid Ohio PD’s traffic safety efforts

By Beairshelle Edme

WDTN

DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton road safety has been a top priority for city leaders and the police department.

And Wednesday, a major grant added to the efforts to keep citizens safe. City commissioners approved a nearly $50,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, which will focus on traffic patrols near I-75 construction zones.

“Traffic safety is a very important element of urban policing so that is something we always have to give attention to,” explained Chief Richard Biehl. “The struggle has been in the last several years- really actually going back to 2008- as staffing levels declined, we did not have the resources to continue to deploy to do the level enforcement that’s really required to keep the public safe so the way to supplement that has been through technology.”

