Grant will fund equipment, training for Pa. SROs

By Alex Geli

Lancaster Online

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Six Lancaster County schools will benefit from more than $400,000 in recently announced school safety and security grants.

The grants, distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office for Safe Schools, go toward reducing violence in schools, purchasing safety and security-related equipment and providing training and compensation for school resource and police officers.

In total, $8.4 million in grants were awarded to 269 school districts and police departments throughout the state.

Full story: Nearly $420K in school safety grants awarded to Lancaster County schools, police department