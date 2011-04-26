Grant will fund upgrading of traffic-control devices

By Kristine Gill

Vindy.com

CANFIELD, Ohio - City council approved upgrading traffic-control devices at five city intersections.

A grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation for $600,000 will fund the project, improving intersections along state route 46 and U.S. Routes 224 and 62, said City Manager Joe Warino.

A second ordinance approved participation in the Federal Justice Assistance Grant, which will update the current technology at Canfield Police Department. The JAG is known as the Mobile Data Terminals Fund.

Read more on Vindy.com.