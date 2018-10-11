Grant will help Ohio police replace K-9 unit

By Brittany Grego

WTOV9 Fox

BARNESVILLE, Ohio — The Barnesville Police Department has received a $50,000 grant to replace the K-9 unit.

While on the clock, Officer Andrew Stewart and 5-year-old K-9 Dixie use a specialized K-9 vehicle that Chief Rocky Sirianni says needs to be replaced.

A dispatcher helped with the application for a United States Department of Agriculture grant. With it, the department will be getting a brand-new, fully-fitted K-9 vehicle.

