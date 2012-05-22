Grants help dept. with safety belt, ATV enforcement in Maine

Sun Journal

DIXFIELD, Maine — Extra police patrols will be out at random times and places thanks to two grants the Police Department recently received.

Chief Richard Pickett said the department received a $1,940 grant that will allow additional patrols to focus on enforcing the safety- belt law.

Funds for these patrols have come from the Bureau of Highway Safety for more than a decade.

“If we can get people buckling up, that’s the goal. Seat belts save lives,” he said.

The added patrols will be in force from May 21 through June 3.

The second grant, from the Maine Warden Service for $6,400, will provide funds for extra patrols to enforce all-terrain-vehicle regulations and to conduct safety checks.

Pickett said police officers are working with members of the Maine Warden Service. The grant began on May 12 and will continue through July 31.

