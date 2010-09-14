Grants help Mont. PDs fight violence on women

By Angela Brandt

The Independent Record

LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, Mont. — Domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous for law enforcement officers. Many times, the victims of such violence are too frightened or embarrassed to make the call to begin with.

Joani Tompkins, a sheriff’s deputy with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, hopes her new role as violence against women officer will help this situation.

“They’re scared of calling. For them, even making that call is substantial,” Tompkins said. “The power of someone believing what they are saying is just huge.”

Deputies on patrol will take the initial call and Tompkins will then conduct the follow-up investigation and assist victims in establishing a safety plan as well as encourage them to seek out assistance.

