Grants.gov announces new application system for 2018

By Police1 Staff

For years applicants have applied for federal grants by submitting a package of PDF forms. But on Dec. 31, 2017, Grants.gov will officially retire the legacy PDF package as a method to apply for a federal grant. This system will be replaced by Grants.gov Workspace, a fast, easy, and secure alternative to apply for federal grants.

Workspace is an online environment designed to work for individual applicants and large teams applying on behalf of an organization.

Forms can either be completed online within a web browser or downloaded individually and uploaded to Workspace.

Workspace enhances the Grants.gov apply functionality by providing applicants with a shared, online environment to collaboratively complete and submit grant applications.

Benefits of the new system include:

Allows multiple users to concurrently complete the application forms;

Permits users to reuse/copy existing Workspace forms;

Offers upfront validation that allows applicants to correct application errors prior to submission, which minimized the rejection rate;

Provides seamless integration between online web forms and offline PDF forms;

Allows collaboration with users external to your organization;

Immediately reflects any changes to the opportunity package.

Direct questions on Workspace to the Grants.gov Support Center at support@grants.gov or visit the Grants.gov Support page.