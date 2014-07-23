Homeland Security grant gets Ohio cops new tablets

By Mike Lesko

Streetsboro Gateway News

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The city’s police department will receive two mobile computer tablets for its police cruisers from a state Homeland Security grant.

“We have 10 MDTs in use,” Powers said. “Our older systems are lap-tops. The two new systems that we just received about two weeks ago from the grant are Getac F110 tablets.

“There is not much change at this point in how the officers interact with the tablet vs. the laptop,” Powers said. “However, we feel the tablets will last longer because there are no moving parts. There is no lid with hinges, and they have solid state drives instead of hard drives.”

