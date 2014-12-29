Ill. PD receives grants for bike patrol, ceremonial rifle

Suburban Life Media

ELMHURST, Ill. — The Elmhurst Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association recently awarded two grants to the Elmhurst Police Department.

Officer John Ryan accepted a grant for a ceremonial rifle for the department’s Honor Guard, and Sgt. Steve Wright’s proposal for accessories on the police bicycles used in patrol was granted, according to a city news release.

“We are fortunate to have such a large and active alumni group. Their contributions to the Police Department and our community are significant and appreciated,” Elmhurst Police Chief Michael Ruth said in the release.

Full Story: Elmhurst police receive grants