Ill. police department gets clearance to make purchases

Chester, Ill. — The Chester Police Department has announced that they have received clearance to begin purchases for the Law Enforcement Technology Program grant.

Last year, Chief Coffey was informed that the Chester Police Department was chosen to receive $100,000.00 in federal funding for law enforcement technology equipment. The Chester Police Department has received authorization to begin purchasing pre-approved technology equipment. The items that have been approved include the replacement of all office computers and software. “We feel that this purchase alone could significantly impact our staff’s efficiency”.

Some of the others items include several narrow-band compliant police car radios. “Due to the impending narrow-banding of radio frequencies, we felt that the City of Chester would benefit from assigning grant funding to this impending change and impending expense. The Police Department had also received authorization to purchase in-car Video Recording Devices for the entire police fleet. “The idea here is we not only significantly increase officer safety, but we provide another tool for our officers and our local prosecutors to utilize as evidence in criminal cases”.

