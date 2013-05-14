Ill. police will target distracted drivers with grant funds

By Michelle Manchir

The Chicago Tribune

LA GRANGE, Ill. — The La Grange Police Department has plans to begin a distracted driving enforcement detail sometime during the summer months, said Police Chief Michael Holub. Grant money will allow the department to pay two officers, who will work in an unmarked car, to watch for and issue citations to distracted drivers, he said.

There is no set start date for the campaign because it depends largely on officer availability and acquiring the grant money, Holub said. The enforcement, once it starts, will likely last several weeks.

Holub said officers will be watching for drivers who are texting, using a hand-held cellphone, grooming, reading or participating in other major distractions while driving. Holub said officers will use common sense when deciding when to issue citations. Munching a granola bar, for example, would not likely warrant a citation, he said.

