Ill. town receives grant for police, fire improvements

By Marwa Eltagouri

Chicago Tribune

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — St. Charles is putting a $100,000 grant into projects designed to spruce up its police and fire departments, which include the construction of a storage shelter and pavilion at the police practice gun firing range on Illinois Route 38.

“We have a firing range, but we don’t have a shelter for storage, or any sort of sheltering pavilion,” said Steve Huffman, deputy chief of administration. “And we’re out there shooting rain or shine.”

City officials applied for the grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in 2012 to receive funding for improvements to the shooting range, as well as two other projects: The installation of both a remote video camera system downtown and a traffic warning signal at Fire Station No. 3 on Campton Hills Road.

