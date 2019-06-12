Ind. grants beef up school security

By Herald Journal

CHALMERS — Indiana schools now have more options when it comes to preparing for the possibility of an active shooter.

A bill signed into law in early May will grant funds more easily to school corporations in the name of safety.

Schools must comply with the law by completing threat assessments by mid-2021 and conducting active shooter drills within the first three months of the academic year. Compliance with these requirements mean the school may earn funds that can be used to hire law enforcement officers...

The grant provides matching funds for schools, up to $100,000 with a 100 percent match. Frontier schools have applied for the program and received grants of about $35,000 per year for the past two years, and are eligible for even more in the coming years.

