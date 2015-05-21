Kan. cops get grant for narcotics collection

Hutch News

DODGE CITY, Kan. — The Dodge City Police Department has received a grant from CVS/pharmacy to install a Drug Collection Unit at the police department to collect unused prescription drugs.

The metal box will be located in the lobby of the police department, 110 W. Spruce St., providing residents a safe and environmentally responsible way to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired medication, including controlled substances, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The unit is one of 1,000 the pharmacy chain plans to sponsor as part of a five-year initiative.

