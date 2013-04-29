Ky. police purchase new TASER equipment

By Joe P. Asher

Harlan Daily

HARLAN, Ky. — The Harlan City Police Department has received a grant to purchase new TASER equipment. The grant was awarded by the Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Services.

Harlan City Police Chief Mike Thomas said his department has used TASERs for years. According to Thomas, the equipment has already been purchased and put into use by his officers.

“It’s a great tool for law enforcement,” said Thomas. “Many studies prove that agencies that use them have lower rates of officer and suspect injuries. This grant allows for replacement units, cartridges and batteries that we have a need for from time to time. We have used this grant the past few years and we are very grateful for it.”

