Lauded Ga. police department gets grant

McDONOUGH, Ga. — Henry County police got an unexpected financial boost for 2013 because the department and its officers have been recognized for outstanding work, said authorities.

Officials weren’t expecting to get the annual grant to fund the department’s division of Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic because the state planned to cut it for Henry. Maj. Mark Amerman said the money came through because of the outstanding work of officers dedicated to the program.

“We’ve had this grant for several years and the Governor’s Office was actually going to cut it for Henry County,” he said. “But it’s because the officers do such a good job that we have kept it.”

Last year, the department was honored as Task Force of the Year.

“In previous years, we’ve had the Officer of the Year and Department of the Year,” said Amerman. “They do an outstanding job.”

The $53,900 grant from the Governor Office of Highway Safety was accepted recently by the Henry County Board of Commissioners. The matching grant subsidizes the department’s HEAT program, which consists of a sergeant and three officers whose focus is to develop and implement ways to reduce impaired driving, speed-related injuries and fatalities, said county spokeswoman Melissa Robinson.

“They also educate the community on safe driving practices,” she said.

The grant provides funding for 40 percent of salaries and benefits for one officer and the sergeant. Henry County picks up the balance and the full salaries for the two officers.

“The grant will also pay 40 percent of the cost of the telecommunications equipment and re-calibration of radars and lasers,” said Robinson.

The county’s share is $80,800. Funds to cover that amount have been allocated in the budget, she said.

