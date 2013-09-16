Lifesaver grant helps police keep track of missing

MUNHALL, Pa. — It just became a little more difficult to disappear in Munhall — as long as you’ve got the right hookup.

The Munhall Police Department recently took delivery of a starter kit as part of a grant from Project Lifesaver International, a nonprofit organization offering equipment that helps public safety agencies locate missing persons who are outfitted with a special transmitter.

Officer James Williams, who applied for the grant on behalf of the borough, said he and several other members of the police department received training with the equipment last week and are certified to begin using the new technology.

