Louisiana police get cameras thanks to grant

By Marcelle Hanemann

The Daily News

BOGALUSA, La. — Footage from cameras positioned on windshields of law enforcement vehicles is becoming a familiar sight on television shows and news reports, and now the Bogalusa Police Department has the equipment to get in on the action.

More importantly, the BPD has a new tool that will help it locate and bring in criminals while also providing documentation that could back up officers’ accounts of their actions.

Thanks to an approximately $95,000 federal grant, 10 BPD units have been fitted with two cameras apiece.

