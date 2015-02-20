Maine PD receives OUI enforcement grant

By Ann Bryant

Franklin Sun Journal

FARMINGTON, Maine — The Farmington Police Department is receiving a $20,000 grant to pay for patrols to enforce drunken-driving laws.

The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday approved accepting the state grant administered by the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.

The funds will be used to offset overtime for four-hour shifts, police Chief Jack Peck told the board. Along with patrols, checkpoints are being considered, he said.

