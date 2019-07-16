Maine police and fire departments get grant for ATV

By Morgan Mitchell

Fiddlehead Focus

VAN BUREN, Maine — The Van Buren fire and police departments will soon rescue and enforce in style after they complete outfitting a new $15,000 ATV side by side they were able to purchase through a $10,000 grant.

The bright red, three-seater ATV will be used by both departments. While the Van Buren Fire Department will use it for search and rescue, fire and rescue, and to transport firefighters to wildfires, the Van Buren Police Department will use it to enforce laws on the trails.

Following a weekend with multiple ATV crashes, Officer Nate Chisholm said it is important that the police have a presence out there on the trails to enforce safety laws.

