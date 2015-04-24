Mass. cops receive $29K grant
Wicked Local Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Saugus Town Manager Scott Crabtree and Saugus Police Chief Domenic J. DiMella are pleased to announce that the town of Saugus and its Police Department have been awarded a generous grant that will be used to upgrade technology resources at the department.
The department accepted a $29,578 Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant on Friday.
The grant will be used to replace two of the Police Department’s computer servers.
