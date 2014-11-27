Mass. department gets child safety seat grant

Cape Cod Today

EASTHAM, Mass. — The Eastham Police Department is one of only two police departments on the Cape to receive a state grant for child safety seats. According to an Eastham police release, most of the $2,000 grant will be used to purchase child safety seats for residents in need.

“Unfortunately, many families and caregivers in our community find themselves financially strapped,” said Eastham Police Chief Edward Kulhawik. The grant, according to the chief, will allow the department to reach out to the community and help parents and caregivers in need.

According to national statistics, car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 3 to 14 in the United States.

