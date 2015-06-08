Mass. department hires community outreach officer with grant

By Diane Lederman

MassLive

AMHERST, Mass. – With a new grant, Amherst police will be able to soon hire a new community police outreach officer.

Amherst is one of 27 communities to receive funding from the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program offered by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, Office of Grants and Research.

Amherst Police was awarded $92,164 for smart policing.

