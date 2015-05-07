Mass. PD receives grant for fingerprint machine

By Jessica Sacco

The Melrose Free Press

MELROSE, Mass. — The Melrose Police Department will soon be upgrading its fingerprinting technology.

Through a $10,000 Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, the department will update the system used to take fingerprints for those arrested or detained (placed in protective custody) at the station.

Laser fingerprints collected through the machine are then run through the state and federal database to determine if the person is wanted elsewhere for any crimes.

