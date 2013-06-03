Mass. police awarded bike and pedestrian safety grant

The Rockland Mariner

ROCKLAND, Mass. — The Rockland Police Department has been awarded a grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Highway Safety Division.

The FFY 2013 Pedestrian, Bicycle and Moped-Type Traffic Enforcement Safety Grant will provide funds to the Rockland Police Department to develop and enhance effective pedestrian, bicycle and/or moped-related enforcement efforts to reduce fatalities and injuries.

Between 2005-2010 2,000 bicyclists and pedestrians were injured in Massachusetts and 420 persons died while riding or walking on or near Massachusetts roadways, according to the Massachusetts Traffic Records Analysis Center

