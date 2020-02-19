Mass. police departments receive grants

Mike LaBella

The Eagle-Tribune

HAVERHILL, Mass. — The police departments in Haverhill and Lawrence will receive Municipal Public Safety Staffing grants to support their emergency response services.

The Baker-Polito administration recently announced the awarding of $4.5 million in state grant funds to 16 police and fire departments to help them support their core public safety and emergency response services.

“Because of the dollars we receive from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, we have been able to consistently grow our police department,” said Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera. “That growth has directly resulted in the success we have seen reducing crime numbers to a 20 year low.”

The Lawrence police department will receive $995,000 while Haverhill police will receive $255,200.

“Staffing Grant funding has allowed Lawrence to bring on dozens of new recruits, which is vital to rebuilding and rejuvenating our force,” said Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque. “We are grateful to Governor Baker, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and the members of the State Legislature in particular the members of the Lawrence Delegation for their continued support.”

The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Grant program is administered by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research to help eligible municipalities meet police and/or fire department staffing necessities.

“The grant allows cities like Haverhill to bridge the financial gap needed to assist with proactive community oriented policing,” said Haverhill Police Chief Alan DeNaro.

The funds may be used to restore, retain, or hire personnel, or for overtime if needed to provide adequate shift coverage to maintain appropriate staffing levels, allowing them to maintain public safety and emergency response capabilities.

“We are very proud of the strong relationships we have with communities across the Commonwealth and we are grateful for the life-saving work of our first responders,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.