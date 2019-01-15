Mich. city narcotics team receives $75K grant

By Dean Cousino

The Monroe Area Narcotics Team Investigative Services (MANTIS) is getting a $75,000 grant for its drug enforcement operations in 2019.

The Byrne Justice Assistance Grant is from the Michigan State Police, Grants and Community Services Division, county commissioners learned Tuesday night.

In a letter to Detective Lt. Marc Moore, head of MANTIS, Nancy Becker Bennett, division director, said the grant is awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice and administered by the state police.

