Mich. cops add digital cameras through grant

By Bob Johnson

MLive

SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw Police Department has added new digital technology to its cache of resources used to fight crime, thanks to grants administered by the Saginaw Community Foundation.

The department purchased eight new Nikon Coolpix L28 digital cameras, and received grant funding to purchase 50 additional cameras from the YWCA Fund for Women and Girls, and the Lulah C. McMullen & Family Endowment Fund.

“We are very grateful to the Saginaw Community Foundation for their assistance and cooperation with this grant,” said Lt. Dave Kendziorski. “This funding will help our department in a major way in regards to our Enhanced Photographic Evidence Project.”

