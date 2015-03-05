Mich. police receive $500k to target gang crime

By Mark Tower

MLive

SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw’s city leaders on Monday, March 2, approved a federal grant agreement that will bring $500,000 to the community in an effort to curb gun violence and prevent gang activity.

Funding for the cooperative grant was recently released to the city’s police department and its partners through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods grant program.

Saginaw City Council approved the grant agreement and necessary budget adjustments during its meeting Monday.

Full Story: Saginaw signs off on $500,000 police grant aimed at reducing gun and gang-related crime